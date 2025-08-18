Apple secures Rs 1,000 crore Bengaluru office lease as India's role in iPhone production expands

ADVERTISEMENT
Apple India has signed one of its biggest office lease agreements in Bengaluru, cementing the city’s status as a major hub for the company’s global iPhone manufacturing operations.
The tech giant has taken up nearly 2.7 lakh sq ft of space at Embassy Group’s Embassy Zenith project on a 10-year lease valued at over ₹1,000 crore. According to Propstack records, Apple will occupy floors 5 through 13, covering a carpet area of 1,96,179 sq ft and extending to 2,68,737 sq ft including chargeable areas, as per documents accessed by Propstack.
Apple will pay monthly rent of ₹6.31 crore, translating to around ₹235 per sq ft. The agreement also includes access to 362 parking slots, a security deposit of ₹31.57 crore, and an annual rent escalation of 4.5 percent.
The lease papers also hint at Apple’s plan to expand further within the building by taking over the ground to fourth floors, which would add another 1.21 lakh sq ft. This would push the company’s total office footprint in Bengaluru close to 4 lakh sq ft.
The development coincides with Foxconn — Apple’s largest supplier — beginning production of the upcoming iPhone 17 at its new Bengaluru plant. Built with an investment of nearly $2.8 billion (around ₹25,000 crore), the facility is now Foxconn’s second-largest iPhone manufacturing hub outside China.
The twin moves highlight Apple’s increasing reliance on India, both as a fast-growing consumer market and as a critical link in its global supply chain. For Indian iPhone buyers, this could translate into faster availability of new devices, reduced supply chain risks, and potentially more competitive pricing over time as local production scales.