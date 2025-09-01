Ather aims for 20% EV scooter market share by FY26 with 700-store retail push

ADVERTISEMENT
Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy is preparing for a major scale-up as India’s EV scooter market intensifies, moving beyond its premium positioning with new product platforms and rapid retail expansion, CNBC TV-18 reported.
Once known mainly for its flagship 450X scooter, Ather has now surged to the number two spot in India’s electric two-wheeler market — overtaking Ola Electric and legacy automakers like Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto. CNBC TV-18 reported that co-founder and CEO Tarun Mehta said the company’s next chapter is about reaching more Indian households without compromising on quality.
At its annual Ather Community Day, the company unveiled the EL platform, its first new vehicle architecture since the 450, which will serve as the foundation for commuter scooters, maxi models, and sportier variants. Ather also teased its ambitions in the motorcycle segment with Redux, a crossover scooter-motorcycle concept that could debut within two years.
“The market is not for ultra-cheap scooters. We don’t want to play below Rs 1 lakh — that’s where experience and quality take a hit. Our bet is on better products and deeper consumer engagement, not discounts,” Mehta told CNBC-TV18.
Ather’s bigger play, however, is distribution. The company plans to double its presence from 200 outlets to 400 this year and expand to 700 by FY26. “The story for FY26 is simply distribution. That’s the single biggest lever to watch,” Mehta said.
Despite its growth momentum, Ather faces policy roadblocks. The startup was excluded from the government’s Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, which Mehta called a setback for cost-competitive product development. “If we had PLI, we’d be launching more affordable models. But the definition wasn’t startup-friendly,” he noted.
With its new platform, upcoming motorcycles, and a nationwide retail footprint, Ather is targeting stronger margins and a 20% share of India’s EV scooter market by FY26, positioning itself as a challenger not just to startups, but to India’s largest auto giants.