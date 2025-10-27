Amazon India crosses $20 billion export milestone; sets $80 billion goal by 2030 amid U.S. tariff headwinds

ADVERTISEMENT
Amazon’s India export engine has hit a major milestone, helping local sellers surpass $20 billion in cumulative exports, including nearly $7 billion in 2025 alone, even as small businesses grapple with the impact of new U.S. import tariffs imposed in August, Reuters reported.
The achievement comes ahead of Amazon’s end-2025 export target, underscoring the growing global footprint of Indian manufacturers, artisans and small businesses using its platform. The e-commerce major has now raised its sights, aiming for $80 billion in total exports by 2030, powered by international demand for cosmetics, furniture, apparel and toys.
Thousands of Indian exporters were hit when the U.S. doubled tariffs on certain imports to 50% in response to India’s purchase of Russian oil. Despite this, Amazon said the overall impact on its export base has been “limited.”
“We focus on controllable inputs, not short-term trade headwinds. Our long-term story is structural, not cyclical — and for e-commerce exports, it’s still day one,” said Srinidhi Kalvapudi, head of Amazon Global Selling India.
The Global Selling programme, launched in 2015, allows Indian sellers to reach customers in 18 countries, including the U.S., U.K., Germany, Canada, and the UAE. The U.S. remains the top destination, followed by Britain, Germany and Canada.
As per India’s commerce ministry, exports to the U.S. fell from $6.87 billion in August to $5.43 billion in September, hit by declining shipments of textiles, shrimp and gems.
Yet Amazon’s exporter base continues to expand, growing 33% year-on-year to 200,000 sellers across 28 states and seven union territories. Smaller towns like Panipat, Bhadohi, Karur and Erode have emerged as export powerhouses, challenging the metro dominance.
“What’s most inspiring is that exports are no longer limited to metros — small towns are now major contributors,” Kalvapudi added.