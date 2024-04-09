BCCI's April 16 meeting with franchise owners cancelled?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had invited owners of the 10 IPL teams for an informal meeting in Ahmedabad on April 16. However, the meeting is likely cancelled, as per a TOI report, which also states that certain franchise owners denied receiving an invitation from BCCI.

The owners' meeting was going to take place on the sidelines of the game between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Over a week ago, a BCCI official had told PTI that the IPL owners had been invited for an informal meeting with "no set agenda". Adding that, "Since IPL will be into its second month, it will be a good time for all stake-holders to get together."