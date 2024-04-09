comScore            

      Brand Marketing

      BCCI's April 16 meeting with franchise owners cancelled?

      The IPL franchise owners meeting was to be held on April 16 with discussions likely around the mega auction due later this year, among other key focus areas.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 9, 2024 8:52 AM
      The owners' meeting was going to take place on the sidelines of the game between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Established by the BCCI in 2007, the IPL has evolved into a prestigious T20 cricket league for men, garnering global attention.

      The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had invited owners of the 10 IPL teams for an informal meeting in Ahmedabad on April 16. However, the meeting is likely cancelled, as per a TOI report, which also states that certain franchise owners denied receiving an invitation from BCCI.

      The owners' meeting was going to take place on the sidelines of the game between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Over a week ago, a BCCI official had told PTI that the IPL owners had been invited for an informal meeting with "no set agenda". Adding that, "Since IPL will be into its second month, it will be a good time for all stake-holders to get together."

      Previously it was said that the discussions were likely to be around the mega auction due later this year, covering player retentions and potential increase in the auction purse which currently stands at Rs 100 crore. BCCI secretary Jay Shah, president Roger Binny and IPL chairman were to attend the meeting.


      First Published on Apr 9, 2024 8:52 AM

