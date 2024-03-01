comScore            

BCCI to increase retainer fees for players focusing on test and domestic cricket

The idea is that a player who plays the whole Ranji Trophy can make around Rs. 75 lakh which is similar to an average IPL contract. Furthermore, players who play all test matches in a year can make around Rs. 15 crores which is at par with marquee IPL contracts.

Currently, a player can make ₹25 lakh if he plays all 10 matches in a Ranji Trophy season. (Representative Image: Alfred Kenneally via Unsplash)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is thinking of increasing the annual retainer for cricketers with focus on players prioritising playing in test matches.

The BCCI categorised players in four grades, namely: A+, A, B, and C. However, it didn’t specify the amount that these players will be getting as part of their contracts.

As per reports, the BCCI is in talks with skipper Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid, and chief selector Ajit Agarkar to reinstate interest among players in the games longest format.

The board has received a proposal to increase match fees and remuneration for red-ball cricket both internationally as well as domestically. This will be done in order to ensure that the sum equals the remenuration of lower mid-level IPL contract.

The idea is that a player who plays the whole Ranji Trophy can make around Rs. 75 lakh which is similar to an average IPL contract. Furthermore, players who play all test matches in a year can make around Rs. 15 crores which is at par with marquee IPL contracts.

Currently, a player can make ₹25 lakh if he plays all 10 matches in a Ranji Trophy season.

The threefold increase is however, not possible in one go. The BCCI is working on options to ensure that they reach a reasonable mid-point, which is why it has avoided explicitly mentioning the value of the contract for the retained players already.


