Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Over 90 launches on the first two media days at Bharat Mandapam

The second day of Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 witnessed the launch of 56 new products from 22 different brands at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi and 5 launches at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka. Various advanced vehicles, cutting-edge mobility solutions, and the latest components were showcased ranging from super bikes, cars, to buses and even ambulances.

On the second day at Bharat Mandapam, VinFast Auto India announced the launch of its first two electric vehicles for the Indian market, the all-electric Premium SUVs, the VF 7 and VF 6.

BMW India launched the all-new MINI Cooper S John Cooper Works Pack at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 55,90,000 and BMW X3 at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 75,80,000 – Rs. 77,80,000. Additionally, BMW Motorrad India launched two new bikes in the Indian market, the new BMW S 1000 RR and the BMW R 1300 GS Adventure. The S 1000 RR supersport bike will be available in India at an introductory ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 21,10,000. While the R 1300 GS Adventure (Base) introductory ex-showroom price will start from Rs. 22,95,000.

JSW MG Motor India showcased nine advanced models, launching MG Majestor. The showcased products include Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE). Highlights included the IM5 sedan, IM6 electric SUV, MG HS PHEV, and MG7 Trophy Edition, showcasing cutting-edge technology and sustainable mobility​.

Eka Mobility showcased India’s largest ever range of electric commercial vehicles, which includes over 11 distinct platforms spanning electric buses, trucks, and small commercial vehicles (SCVs), as stated in the release. Launching the brand new EKA - Connect for the Indian market, their bus portfolio included EKA COACH, EKA 12M, EKA 9M, EKA LF (Low Floor), and EKA 9M. Electric trucks include EKA 55T and EKA 7T, while EKA 3.5T, 2.5T, 1.5T, EKA 3W CARGO, EKA 6S, and EKA 3S were unveiled under their SCV Range.

BYD India launched BYD SEALION 7 Pure Performance eSUV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Additionally, BYD India also showcased the BYD SEALION 6, BYD Super Plug-in Hybrid EV with DM-i technology, and the Yangwang U8.

JBM Electric Vehicles launched four all-new electric buses on the second day of the Auto Expo 2025, ranging from luxury coach, and medical mobile unit to electric tarmac coach, among others. Highlights of the launch were Galaxy; electric luxury coach, Xpress; an intercity bus, e-MediLife; Low Floor Electric Medical Mobile Unit, and e-SkyLife; 9-meter electric tarmac coach.

Montra Electric (TI Clean Mobility) launched ‘EVIATOR’ (e SCV) and Super Cargo (e 3-Wheeler) in the presence of the entire leadership team of the brand.

Hyundai Motor Company launched two concept models of advanced electric three-wheeler and micro four-wheeler on the second day. Along with exploring contributions to the last-mile mobility market in India together with TVS Motor Company Ltd. (TVS Motor).

Pinnacle Industries launched its next-generation ambulance range at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The new range includes three cutting-edge ambulance models: AD-Gen Ultra, AD-Gen Ambulance, and Neonatal Ambulance.

Numeros Motors today launched its multipurpose and reliable e-scooter ‘Diplos Max’ at an introductory ex-showroom price (Bangalore) of Rs. 1,09,999, including the PM e-drive scheme. Alongside, the company unveiled another unique platform which will be India’s first Bike-Scooter Crossover.

Solar electric car ‘Eva’ was launched today by Vayve Mobility, at an introductory price of Rs 3.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The solar electric car will be available in three different options: 9 kilowatt-hour (Whr), 12 kWhr and 18 kWhr with prices ranging between Rs 3.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

SML Isuzu launched the Hiroi.EV while presenting four other products including AASAI MX, Premium Hiroi Bus, ATS-125 Multi stretcher ambulance, and the Samrat XT Plus Tipper.

Cummins Group in India (“Cummins”) announced the launch of its next-generation HELM (Higher Efficiency, Lower emissions, Multiple fuels) engine platforms, with the high-performance L10 engine, along with, an advanced Hydrogen Fuel Delivery System (FDS) with Type IV on-vehicle storage vessels and the innovative B6.7N natural gas engine.

Godawari Electric Motors Pvt. Ltd. unveiled new additions to its product portfolio at the Bharat Mobility Global Show 2025. The company unveiled the Eblu Feo Z, Eblu Feo DX, and launched the Eblu Rozee ECO. The Eblu Rozee ECO is priced at INR 2,95,999/- (ex-showroom). To improve customer convenience, the company also announced the release of the EbluCare app. An innovative smartphone app called EbluCare has been designed to managing electric vehicles (EVs) easier.

Sarla Aviation unveiled its flying taxi- Shunya on the second day.

Motovolt Mobility unveiled a range of electric vehicles. The lineup includes the Hyper One, India’s first digital pedal motorbike, and the HUM NYC, a multi-utility speed pedelec tailored for demanding last-mile delivery needs. The versatile M7 and its sporty variant, M7 Rally, cater to both logistics and personal commuting, while the innovative CLIP, a portable e-bike conversion kit, enables seamless e-mobility for existing bicycles.

Olectra GreenTech Limited unveiled a 12-meter Blade Battery Platform, a 9-meter City Bus, 12-meter Coach Bus, and Blade Battery Chassis. These products are underpinned by cutting-edge technology and inclusive design.

Omega Seiki Pvt. Ltd. launched the M1KA 1.0 electric truck, priced at Rs 6,99,000, at the Bharat Mobility 2025 exhibition. The company also unveiled the upcoming M1KA 3.0 model and presented the upgraded 2025 Stream City, a next-generation electric passenger vehicle.

On the first day of ‘The Components Show’, the exhibitors launched over five products and unveiled over seven automotive solutions.

Amongst the launches, ICON Autocraft Private Limited introduced three cutting-edge automotive solutions: TruckMaster, an advanced wheel alignment system for trucks and buses; SX 119 Pro Duo LNL, the ultimate tyre changer; and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for cars.

Supreme launched advanced automotive audio products, including the: Morel Supremo Special Edition, a flagship speaker system featuring underhung voice coils and copper sleeves to reduce harmonic distortion, Morel New Active DSP Integration Solution, a compact amplifier that ensures seamless integration with OEM systems and Onkyo Range of Wiring Accessories for high-fidelity audio setups.

ASK Automotive showcased a range of cutting-edge products and technological advancements, including the launch of the AISIN ASK Product Range. AISIN ASK India Private Limited, a joint venture of ASK Automotive Limited, introduced passenger car products for the Independent Aftermarket sector, marking ASK Automotive's debut in the 4-wheeler passenger car market across India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.