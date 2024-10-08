Bharti Airtel and Nokia collaborates to launch 'Green 5G'

Bharti Airtel and Nokia has announced a collaboration on 'Green 5G'. As per the company, the initiative is aimed at introducing energy-efficient solutions and practices to Airtel’s mobile network.

The project will focus on enhancing energy efficiency across Airtel's extensive 4G/5G Radio Access Network (RAN) by leveraging state-of-the-art technologies like AI/ML, as well as a suite of advanced software features and innovative solutions. It is expected to enhance energy efficiency during peak and off-peak hours and is projected to reduce Airtel’s carbon emissions by an estimated 143,413 metric tons of CO2 annually.

Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel, said, "In response to the surging demand for data, mobile networks across India have rapidly expanded, particularly with the rollout of 5G technology. At Bharti Airtel, our commitment to sustainability has led us to collaborate with Nokia. This partnership allows us to leverage innovative solutions that deliver substantial energy savings, enabling us to significantly reduce our carbon footprint and further our environmental objectives in alignment with our business strategy." With this initiative, Airtel has set ambitious emissions reduction targets across its operations and is implementing a range of key initiatives to achieve these commitments. These include promoting energy efficiency, utilizing open-access green energy and adopting renewable energy solutions throughout its network.

The company is also building a climate-resilient infrastructure, improving resource efficiency and enhancing waste management practices. Notably, Airtel has deployed solar-powered systems at around 25,000 sites upto now and substantially increased the renewable energy usage at its data centers, sourced 220,541 MWh through green power wheeling agreements and captive solar rooftop plants in FY2024.