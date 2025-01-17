Bingo! Tedhe Medhe brings 'Bhaukaal Lok' to Maha Kumbh 2025

ADVERTISEMENT
ITC's Bingo! Tedhe Medhe is gearing up to create ripples at Maha Kumbh 2025 with its dynamic experiential campaign, 'Bhaukaal Lok.'
True to its name, which combines 'swagger' (Bhaukaal) with 'realm' (Lok), the initiative promises a vibrant celebration of Uttar Pradesh's cultural essence, bold flavours, and festive spirit.
The Bhaukaal Lok experiential zone will offer visitors a unique blend of tradition and fun, reflecting the brand's connection to its roots as a "Son of the Soil" offering. From gastronomic adventures to social media-ready interactions, Bingo! Tedhe Medhe aims to provide an unforgettable experience at one of the world's largest religious gatherings.
What’s in Store at Bhaukaal Lok?
BYOB (Bring Your Own Bingo!) Chaat Zone: Visitors can fuse Bingo!’s signature snack variants—Masala Tadka, Chatpata Twist, and the new Xtraa Teekha—with Uttar Pradesh’s iconic chaat flavors. Customized dishes served in Bingo! packs promise a delightful culinary twist.
Interactive Content Zone: With UP-themed props like gamchhas, funky sunglasses, and cheeky dialogues, attendees can create fun, shareable moments under the hashtag #BhaukaalLok, amplifying the brand’s digital footprint.
Bingo! Bonfire: Guests can relish the fiery Xtraa Teekha snacks while grooving to lively tunes and engaging with the Tedhe Medhe Mandali, a group dedicated to spreading the quirky essence of the brand.
Speaking about the initiative, Suresh Chand, Vice President and Head of Marketing for Snacks, Noodles, and Pasta at ITC Foods, said, “We are thrilled to be part of Maha Kumbh 2025—a confluence of tradition, culture, and community. Through our unique experiential zone, we aim to bring an exciting twist to the festivities, blending the flavours and vibrancy of Uttar Pradesh with the boldness of Bingo! Tedhe Medhe.”