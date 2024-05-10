            

      Boldfit unveils new logo

      The new logo is more than just a change in aesthetic; it represents Boldfit's dedication to inspiring and empowering individuals on their fitness journey.

      By  Storyboard18May 10, 2024 2:39 PM
      The new logo has bold typography and a refreshed colour palette and pays homage to the brand’s ‘yoga’ beginnings.

      Boldfit has unveiled its new logo.

      The new logo is more than just a change in aesthetic; it aims to inspire and empower individuals on their fitness journey.

      Titled, The Flex, the new logo showcases modernity and dynamism. With a sleek and simplified design, it stands for agility and dedication, mirroring the values and aspirations of every fitness enthusiast. The new logo has bold typography and a refreshed colour palette and pays homage to the brand’s ‘yoga’ beginnings.

      "We are thrilled to introduce our new logo, which encapsulates the essence of Boldfit's mission," said Pallav Bihani, founder of Boldfit. "It's not merely a visual change; it signifies our deep-rooted commitment to revolutionising the fitness industry and providing cutting-edge solutions to our customers. The Flex takes inspiration from every accomplished fitness enthusiast – showcasing to the world years of toil and sweat in full glory.  As we continue to expand our product offerings and reach new markets, our new logo serves as a reminder to dream big and play bold. It represents our dedication to reaching new heights and solidifying our position as India’s #1 fitness and sports brand."


      Tags
      First Published on May 10, 2024 2:39 PM

