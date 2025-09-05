Oracle cuts over 3,000 jobs globally in major restructuring drive

ADVERTISEMENT
Oracle has launched another wave of global job cuts, with more than 3,000 employees reportedly dismissed across multiple regions and business units. The layoffs, which began in August, have now extended across the United States, India, the Philippines, Canada, and parts of Europe, according to industry publication DataCenter Dynamics.
This latest round of cuts goes beyond Oracle’s Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) teams, which were already impacted last month. Employees in Oracle Health—formerly Cerner—as well as architects and corporate staff are among those affected.
In the Philippines, entire teams from Oracle Advanced Customer Services (ACS) and the NetSuite Global Business Unit (NSGBU) were reportedly terminated after being summoned to “Business Update” meetings. In the US, the majority of the cuts fell within Oracle Health, targeting Care Delivery and Consulting roles. A filing with Washington state’s Employment Security Department confirmed 101 job losses in Seattle, adding to 161 redundancies previously disclosed in August.
While Oracle has not issued an official statement on the scale of the cuts, reports suggest that more than 3,000 employees have been laid off worldwide as part of a broader restructuring effort. The move follows the company’s $28.3 billion acquisition of health IT giant Cerner in 2022, which was expected to become a key driver of future growth. However, the latest workforce reductions highlight shifting corporate priorities and mounting cost pressures.