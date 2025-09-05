Levi's names Alia Bhatt as Global Brand Ambassador

The Levi’s has onboarded Alia Bhatt as its new global brand ambassador. Levi’s and Bhatt are united by a shared vision - to reflect how a new generation wants to dress, and to evolve the brand beyond classic fits to style-first, trend-forward relevance.

Bhatt joins the brand at a time when women’s fashion is embracing a big shift. Relaxed fits, wide legs and looser silhouettes are becoming essential every day. And Levi’s, is at the forefront of this evolution. With Bhatt leading the way, that shift is about to go mainstream, highlighted the company in its statement.

Bhatt shared, “For me, a pair of jeans is never just a pair of jeans - it’s something you live in and make your own. Our relationship with our denims is so personal, but in a way, it also connects us all. Across countries and across generations, denim is about celebrating who you really are. Levi’s® has always been at the heart of this global movement, and I’m thrilled to now be a part of it as their brand ambassador.”