BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ becomes first music video to cross 2 billion views

BTS has added another milestone to its record-breaking career. The group’s first full-English single, “Dynamite” has officially surpassed 2 billion views on YouTube as of September 4, five years after its release.
The upbeat disco-pop anthem is now the band’s first-ever music video to hit the 2 billion mark, solidifying its place not just as a commercial hit but as a defining cultural moment of the pandemic era.
Released in August 2020, “Dynamite” arrived during a global lockdown, serving as a much-needed burst of optimism and joy. The track debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making BTS the first K-pop act to top the U.S. chart. It held that spot for three weeks, sold 265,000 downloads in its opening week, and earned the group their first Grammy nomination.
Interestingly, BTS members have admitted that “Dynamite” wasn’t their personal favorite, but it became the song that carried them and their fans through a pivotal moment in history. “It was the right track at the right time,” the band reflected.
Now, with all seven members nearing the end of their mandatory military service, BTS has already confirmed a new album for the first half of 2026 and a world tour to follow.
From uplifting millions during lockdowns to setting new records years later, “Dynamite” is no longer just a hit single, it’s a landmark in BTS’ global legacy.