Chai Point likely to debut in stock market, aims for IPO in 2026

India's tea chain, Chai Point, plans to debut in the Indian stock market next year. According to a PTI report, Chai Point co-founder Tarun Khanna said, "We are working towards getting listed and we are aiming to get listed by May 2026". Chai Point opened its first outlet in Koramangala in Bengaluru in 2010. Today, the firm sells over 9,00,000 cups of brewed tea, along with a range of snacks like sandwiches, pakoras, etc. Khanna told the news agency that Chai Point is expanding its stores rapidly. He said they are building 10 stores a month and deploying 500 bots. He envisaged building 20 stores a month and 750 bots per month within a year.
On the company's financials, Khanna said, "We are already EBITDA positive and we intend to stay that way going forward. We are looking to be PBT (Profit Before Tax) cash flow positive in the next 4-5 months".
On Maha Kumbh sales, Khanna said that Chai Point sold almost one lakh cups of tea in a day in the Maha Kumbh. "A little over 1 lakh cups of tea were sold every day at Kumbh in the prime days". The company is looking at a primary plus secondary capital round in this fiscal year, Khanna said.
The Bengaluru-based company's revenue from operation stood at Rs 200 crore in fiscal year 2023, up 88.7 percent. The company's revenue from operation was Rs 106 crore in FY 22. Chai Point reduced its losses by 16.67 percent to Rs 70 crore in FY23 compared to Rs 84 crore in FY22.
Chai Point's rival Chaayos, registered a revenue of Rs 237 crore in FY 23 while its losses stood at Rs 95 crore.