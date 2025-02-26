            

Chai Point likely to debut in stock market, aims for IPO in 2026

Chai Point opened its first outlet in Koramangala in Bengaluru in 2010. Today, the firm sells over 9,00,000 cups of brewed tea

By  Storyboard18Feb 26, 2025 3:58 PM
Chai Point likely to debut in stock market, aims for IPO in 2026
Chai Point eyes expansion, aims to open 20 stores a month

India's tea chain, Chai Point, plans to debut in the Indian stock market next year. According to a PTI report, Chai Point co-founder Tarun Khanna said, "We are working towards getting listed and we are aiming to get listed by May 2026". Chai Point opened its first outlet in Koramangala in Bengaluru in 2010. Today, the firm sells over 9,00,000 cups of brewed tea, along with a range of snacks like sandwiches, pakoras, etc. Khanna told the news agency that Chai Point is expanding its stores rapidly. He said they are building 10 stores a month and deploying 500 bots. He envisaged building 20 stores a month and 750 bots per month within a year.

On the company's financials, Khanna said, "We are already EBITDA positive and we intend to stay that way going forward. We are looking to be PBT (Profit Before Tax) cash flow positive in the next 4-5 months".

On Maha Kumbh sales, Khanna said that Chai Point sold almost one lakh cups of tea in a day in the Maha Kumbh. "A little over 1 lakh cups of tea were sold every day at Kumbh in the prime days". The company is looking at a primary plus secondary capital round in this fiscal year, Khanna said.

The Bengaluru-based company's revenue from operation stood at Rs 200 crore in fiscal year 2023, up 88.7 percent. The company's revenue from operation was Rs 106 crore in FY 22. Chai Point reduced its losses by 16.67 percent to Rs 70 crore in FY23 compared to Rs 84 crore in FY22.

Chai Point's rival Chaayos, registered a revenue of Rs 237 crore in FY 23 while its losses stood at Rs 95 crore.


Tags
First Published on Feb 26, 2025 3:58 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

Swiggy moves into new office in Gurgaon's One Horizon Centre

Swiggy moves into new office in Gurgaon's One Horizon Centre

Brand Makers

Why are brands betting on indie agencies over established giants?

Why are brands betting on indie agencies over established giants?

Brand Marketing

Amazon recruitment call mistaken for spam sparks intense online discussion

Amazon recruitment call mistaken for spam sparks intense online discussion

How it Works

Delhi HC refuses urgent hearing on DeepSeek ban petition

Delhi HC refuses urgent hearing on DeepSeek ban petition

Brand Marketing

X rolls out Grok AI-powered tools for ad creation and campaign analysis

X rolls out Grok AI-powered tools for ad creation and campaign analysis

Brand Marketing

Flipkart's super.money acquires BharatX to bolster credit offerings

Flipkart's super.money acquires BharatX to bolster credit offerings

How it Works

Zomato infuses Rs 1,500 crore into Blinkit amid fierce quick-commerce race

Zomato infuses Rs 1,500 crore into Blinkit amid fierce quick-commerce race