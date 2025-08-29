Reliance Jio eyes IPO in first half of 2026: Chairman Mukesh Ambani

ADVERTISEMENT
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Friday announced that the company’s telecom arm, Jio, may debut in the Indian stock market in 2026.
Speaking at RIL’s annual general meeting (AGM), Ambani said: “Today, it is my proud privilege to announce that Jio is making all arrangements to file for its IPO. We are aiming to list Jio by the first half of 2026, subject to all necessary approvals.”
He added: “I assure you that this will demonstrate that Jio is capable of creating the same quantum of value as our global counterparts. I am sure that it will be a very attractive opportunity for all investors.”
Ambani also highlighted five major achievements of Jio, including free voice calls, the rollout of 5G, and enabling India’s startup ecosystem.
“Five major achievements of Jio which were previously unimaginable are—Jio made voice calls free from anywhere to everywhere in India. Jio made it a habit for common Indians to watch videos on their mobiles and make digital payments seamlessly. Jio laid the foundation for India’s Digital Public Infrastructure such as Aadhaar, UPI, Jan Dhan, and Direct Bank Transfer, empowering a confident new generation. Jio enabled the creation of the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem in India with over 100 unicorns. And Jio’s nationwide 5G rollout, the fastest in the world, has laid the foundation for the AI revolution in India,” Ambani said.
