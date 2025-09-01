Chennai clinic’s cheeky billboard goes viral: “Let Elon explore Mars. Our mission is Uranus”

ADVERTISEMENT
A Chennai-based wellness clinic has gone viral worldwide for its witty wordplay and topical advertising, with a billboard that has attracted more than a million views online.
The campaign, launched by Assana, a colorectal and gut health clinic in Tamil Nadu’s capital, took a light-hearted approach to a subject often considered taboo. Using humour rather than shock value, the clinic managed to spark laughter and curiosity while staying firmly on message.
The billboard cheekily references Tesla and SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk, who is famously driven by his ambition to make humanity a multi-planetary species and build a colony on Mars.
“Let Elon explore Mars. Our mission is Uranus,” the sign declares, playing on the long-running pun surrounding the planet’s name.
A photograph of the billboard was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the account @Rainmaker1973, quickly racking up more than one million views and a flood of amused reactions.
“Whoever named it Uranus had no idea of the long-term repercussions and running joke with that name,” one user quipped. Another wrote: “That’s a hilarious and clever ad, definitely grabs attention while staying on message.”
Assana has previously embraced wordplay in its messaging, using wit and humour to draw attention to an area of health care that is frequently overlooked or treated with embarrassment. The success of the latest billboard suggests the strategy is working — with the clinic’s mission now firmly on the internet’s radar.