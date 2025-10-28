TTK Prestige Q2 profit up 21% to Rs 64 crore on festive, e-commerce boost

ADVERTISEMENT
TTK Prestige, the leading kitchenware and home appliances manufacturer, reported an 11% year-on-year rise in revenue to Rs 834 crore for the second quarter of FY26, compared to Rs 750 crore in the same period last year.
The company’s consolidated net profit climbed 21% YoY to Rs 64 crore from Rs 53 crore in Q2 FY25.
Category-wise, pressure cookers grew 7.6% to Rs 240.5 crore (from Rs 223.5 crore), while other appliances recorded a strong 13.5% growth to Rs 376.8 crore compared to Rs 332 crore in Q2 FY25.
EBITDA for the quarter rose 33% YoY to Rs 96.4 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded by nearly 200 basis points to 11.56%, up from 9.67% a year ago.
The company attributed the strong growth to the festive season boost across channels, with e-commerce leading the surge. It also noted that the implementation of GST 2.0 reforms positively impacted the kitchenware segment and spurred consumer demand.
However, demand in September saw a temporary slowdown as channel partners deferred purchases following the GST rate reduction announcement, anticipating lower prices.
TTK Prestige Outlook
TTK Prestige said it will continue to invest in strategic initiatives aimed at driving business excellence and sustainable cost efficiencies. The company acknowledged these investments may temporarily impact operating EBITDA over the next six to seven quarters, but are expected to generate significant long-term value.
It also cautioned that exports may be affected due to the ongoing global tariff war.
TTK Prestige plans to launch around 49 new SKUs in the third quarter of FY26 to strengthen its product portfolio.