comScore            

      Brand Marketing

      Consumer court slaps Rs 45,000 fine on Amazon for delayed refund on defective product

      Commission President SS Malhotra and members Rashmi Bansal and Ravi Kumar emphasised that Amazon was obligated to ensure the sale of authentic, defect-free products and expedite the replacement of faulty items and issuance of refunds.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 27, 2024 12:33 PM
      Consumer court slaps Rs 45,000 fine on Amazon for delayed refund on defective product
      The Commission ordered Amazon and Appario Retail to compensate the complainant with a sum of Rs. 35,000 for inadequate service and unethical business practices, which resulted in mental distress and inconvenience for the complainant. Additionally, they were instructed to cover the litigation expenses with a payment of Rs 10,000. (Representative Image: Christian Wiediger via Unsplash)

      Commission President SS Malhotra and members Rashmi Bansal and Ravi Kumar emphasised that Amazon was obligated to ensure the sale of authentic, defect-free products and expedite the replacement of faulty items and issuance of refunds.

      The Delhi East District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has levied a fine of Rs. 45,000 on Amazon and a third-party retailer for the prolonged delay of approximately eighteen months in reimbursing a customer for a defective laptop purchase, as per the case titled Anil Kumar and Anr. v Amazon Seller Services Private Limited and Anr.

      Commission President SS Malhotra along with members Rashmi Bansal and Ravi Kumar concluded that Amazon is obligated to guarantee the sale of authentic, defect-free merchandise and to promptly replace defective products and provide refunds.

      The Commission was addressing a grievance where it was claimed that Amazon, following the retrieval of a defective laptop it had supplied, took a period of one year and five months to process a refund. The customer-complainant contended that the extensive delay in reimbursing the sum constituted a lapse in service quality and therefore requested compensation.

      Furthermore, the complainant highlighted that Amazon fails to provide any receipt or acknowledgment slip upon picking up items for return.

      The Commission ordered Amazon and Appario Retail to compensate the complainant with a sum of Rs. 35,000 for inadequate service and unethical business practices, which resulted in mental distress and inconvenience for the complainant. Additionally, they were instructed to cover the litigation expenses with a payment of Rs 10,000.

      Furthermore, the Commission issued a specific directive to Amazon, mandating the provision of receipts for items picked up for return or replacement. Additionally, it instructed Amazon to publish comprehensive information on its website regarding the officers responsible for addressing customer grievances and to establish a transparent and foolproof mechanism for addressing such grievances.


      Tags
      First Published on Mar 27, 2024 12:33 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      News18 Indian Languages dominate digital space, beat TOI Vernacular

      News18 Indian Languages dominate digital space, beat TOI Vernacular

      Brand Marketing

      Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurates Swiggy's new initiative "She The Change- From Vision to Venture"

      Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurates Swiggy's new initiative "She The Change- From Vision to Venture"

      Brand Marketing

      Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh had a fan-girl moment when she met Smriti Irani. Find out why.

      Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh had a fan-girl moment when she met Smriti Irani. Find out why.

      Brand Marketing

      RISE Worldwide secures team partnerships valuing around Rs 300 crore-

      RISE Worldwide secures team partnerships valuing around Rs 300 crore-

      Brand Marketing

      Tata Passenger Electric Mobility and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation partner to optimize EV charging infrastructure

      Tata Passenger Electric Mobility and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation partner to optimize EV charging infrastructure

      Brand Marketing

      Adobe announces Adobe Experience Cloud innovations that enable brands to unify customer data

      Adobe announces Adobe Experience Cloud innovations that enable brands to unify customer data

      Brand Marketing

      Tata IPL 2024: Waaree Energies joins as Delhi Capitals' associate sponsor

      Tata IPL 2024: Waaree Energies joins as Delhi Capitals' associate sponsor