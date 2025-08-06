Bigbasket expands its EV-first delivery network across 50 cities

Bigbasket, a TATA Enterprise, has expanded its electric vehicle (EV) delivery fleet across 50 cities, reinforcing its position as a pioneer in eco-friendly e-commerce logistics. bigbasket has partnered with Kazam, integrating cutting-edge EV infrastructure and technology to further accelerate the green transition.

As one of the earliest adopters of electric mobility in Indian e-commerce, Bigbasket has consistently led efforts to reduce its carbon footprint.

By partnering with Kazam, Bigbasket has deployed a EV infrastructure and fleet management systems with more than 4000 charging points at 773 of its locations, with 24/7 surveillance, LEVAC compliance and zero downtime protocols.

TK Balakumar, Chief Operating Officer, bigbasket, commented, “Sustainability isn’t just a buzzword for us; it’s built into our DNA. Our collaboration with Kazam has further enabled us to scale with precision and integrate cutting-edge energy tech into our supply chain. Our goal is to achieve a 60% electric delivery fleet by 2030.”

The impact is clear, bigbasket has already managed over 3.2 GWh of clean energy and facilitated more than 64 million green kilometres in deliveries. This shift not only supports environmental stewardship but also improves operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness in the long term.

“We’ve always believed in making EV adoption frictionless, not forced,” said Akshay Shekhar, Kazam. “This partnership with bigbasket proves that when businesses are empowered with real-time energy intelligence and interoperable systems, green logistics can scale fast, securely, and sustainably.”

As per the company, Kazam has supported this initiative with interoperable charging stations, driver-centric tools and real-time energy monitoring systems, ensuring scalability, reliabilit, and seamless integration across the delivery fleet.