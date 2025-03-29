Cricket, commerce, connectivity: Experts tell how brands can win big in IPL

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) in full swing, marketers are recommending that brands adopt an omnichannel strategy.

According to Saurabh Khattar, Country Manager at IAS India, "Since IPL is omnipresent, with consumers scrolling, tweeting, and shopping during matches, leveraging a cross-channel strategy to capture fragmented attention across the open web, social, and mobile is really important. Therefore, brands should expand their focus beyond a single screen and adopt a multichannel approach".

During the Storyboard18 Global Pioneers Summit 2025, Khattar suggested that brands adopt a contextual approach by aligning their creators with key IPL moments. "Brands should always focus on basic hygiene factors, such as brand safety, and take it a step further by measuring attention and optimizing their ad spend to achieve better returns on ad spend (ROAS)," he recommended.

Tushar Malhotra, Director-Sales & Marketing at Bisleri India, who also attended the GPS Summit, emphasized that one of the key areas marketers should focus on is the GenZ cohort. Malhotra noted, "The digital landscape has undergone rapid evolution. Previously, marketers relied on SOV, GRP, and TV advertising, which dominated the budgets. However, GenZ consumers are not watching TV; they are more into digital segments. Therefore, to reach GenZ consumers, a strong digital presence is crucial".

Malhotra stressed that adopting an "integrated marketing approach" is vital for brands and marketers where messages are disseminated across all mediums to cater to diverse consumer perspectives.

MVS Murthy, CMO at Federal Bank, noted that marketers face challenges as the audience is fragmented into multiple pieces. "My concern is whether a narrative that fits a 45-second ad can also be effectively conveyed into an Instagram Reel," he said.

With audience consuming media 24x7, it is challenging for brands to remain relevant and engage their audience, he added.

Regarding the future of digital advertising, Murthy predicted that global brands will prioritize measurable performance, while mid-sized brands will focus on non-digital channels. "There will be a significant shift in above-the-line (ATL) advertising, as mid-market and mid-tier segments in India continue to grow," he added.

According to Khattar, digital marketing on Connected TV (CTV) will continue to grow. "Digital and video marketing are expanding, and within this space, CTV has emerged as a premium channel. In 2023, there were almost 28 million CTV households, and this is projected to reach 50 million by the end of 2025. Consequently, ad-supported streaming is on the rise. CTV offers enhanced measurability, enabling brands to track and optimize in real-time."

