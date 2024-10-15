            
      • Home
      • brand-marketing
      • db-corp-reports-2-revenue-growth-in-h1-fy25-digital-user-base-soars-to-19-5-million-44995

      DB Corp reports 2% revenue growth in H1 FY25, digital user base soars to 19.5 million

      DB Corp Limited posted advertisement revenue CAGR growth of 20 percent since FY2021. The revenue increased from Rs 1008 crore in fiscal year 2021 to Rs 1,752 crore in FY24

      By  Storyboard18Oct 15, 2024 4:19 PM
      DB Corp reports 2% revenue growth in H1 FY25, digital user base soars to 19.5 million
      DB Corp's ad revenue grew by 1 percent to Rs 829 crore in 1H FY25 .(Representational image via Unsplash)

      DB Corp Limited's total revenue grew by 2 percent to Rs 1,198 crore in the first half of FY2025 as against Rs 1,175 crore in the same period of FY24.

      The company's ad revenue grew by 1 percent to Rs 829 crore in 1H FY25 while the circulating revenue stood at Rs 236 crore.

      Additionally, DB Corp Limited posted advertisement revenue CAGR growth of 20 percent since FY2021. The revenue increased from Rs 1,008 crore in fiscal year 2021 to Rs 1,752 crore in FY24. However, extended monsoon till August and September 2023 in markets like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat slowed down the economic activities and consumer spending, impacting overall ad spending in the second quarter of FY25.

      The company's Profit after tax (PAT) witnessed a 44 percent CAGR growth in the last years to Rs 425 crore in FY24.

      The media company said its radio business-led industry grew with an 11% YoY rise in advertising revenue to Rs 801 million.

      According to the company, the newsprint prices remained soft in H1 of FY 2025.

      DB Corp said that the average cost for newsprint reduced to Rs 47,450 PMT in 1h FY2025 from Rs 54,050 PMT last year resulting in a newsprint cost reduction of 18 percent YoY.

      The company said it would continue to focus on the digital business. DB Corp registered tremendous growth, rising from 2 million users in January 2020 to 19.5 million (approx.) in August 2024.

      "For our digital mobile app visibility and spread, we are now focusing on 14 states including Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand for our mobile visibility and presence," the company said.

      "In Q2 FY25, we did not meet our revenue growth targets, primarily due to the extended monsoon season, which slowed market activity and consumer spending, and a high base effect - Q2FY24 was an exceptionally strong quarter bolstered by significant advertising driven by state elections filled environment. We believe will continue our growth trajectory in the coming quarters to meet our long-term growth strategy as we are actively adapting to current market conditions. Our Digital Business is thriving, with continued growth in MAUs to almost 20 million as of August 2024, despite monetizing on a pilot basis," Sudhir Agarwal, Managing Director, DB Corp Ltd said.


      Tags
      First Published on Oct 15, 2024 4:19 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      Mother Dairy signs up as official ‘Dairy Partner’ for Pro Kabaddi League 2024

      Mother Dairy signs up as official ‘Dairy Partner’ for Pro Kabaddi League 2024

      Brand Marketing

      'It's Hyundai, Like Sunday': A Super Bowl lesson in pronunciation

      'It's Hyundai, Like Sunday': A Super Bowl lesson in pronunciation

      Brand Marketing

      Back to traditions: Dry fruit, the evergreen choice for gifting in festive seasons

      Back to traditions: Dry fruit, the evergreen choice for gifting in festive seasons

      How it Works

      Have banks lost the customer-service plot?

      Have banks lost the customer-service plot?

      Brand Marketing

      Servify grows revenue by 23.6% in FY24, slashes losses by 59%

      Servify grows revenue by 23.6% in FY24, slashes losses by 59%

      Brand Marketing

      Mahindra Logistics unveils its new brand identity

      Mahindra Logistics unveils its new brand identity

      Brand Marketing

      Kuku FM doubles revenue in FY24, marketing costs remain high

      Kuku FM doubles revenue in FY24, marketing costs remain high