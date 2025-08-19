Techie quits Rs 65 lakh job to travel, returns to same company with a raise

ADVERTISEMENT
A software developer has gone viral on Reddit after revealing his unconventional career move - quitting a Rs 65 lakh per annum job, spending six months travelling, and then returning to the same company with a pay hike.
Posting under the handle Creative_System6833, the techie wrote: "So last year I decided to quit my job where I was making 65 LPA. I didn’t jump into another role, just bought a car and spent the next 6 months enjoying life, travelling around, doing whatever I felt like. Those months went by super fast, but honestly I don’t regret it at all.”
After the extended sabbatical, the developer re-joined his former employee with a 15 percent raise. "Now I've joined back the same company (with a raise lol) and I feel more motivated to work. I look at money differently too, there's a lot more respect for it now. The break really reset me," he said.
He further explained that his salary is dollar-based, which brings tax benefits under Indian law - making his financial situation more flexible.
The techie, who is unmarried, also revealed plans to pursue a master's degree in the US in the future.
Internet Reacts
The post struck a chord online, with many praising his courage to prioritise mental health and personal freedom over the grind.
One user commented, "Taking such a break requires courage, not everyone can step away from a high salary." Another added, "Respect for prioritising mental health and personal freedom over constant grind."
However, sceptics questioned the feasibility of such a move. "Only someone with a dollar-based salary could manage this in India," one remarked, while another wrote, "Wish more people had this privilege, but reality doesn't allow everyone to risk a gap."