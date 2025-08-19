Goa real estate authority bars disclaimers in property ads, tightens rules on amenities

ADVERTISEMENT
The Goa Real Estate Regulatory Authority has issued new advertising guidelines for developers, forbidding the use of disclaimers such as “terms and conditions apply” in promotions for housing and commercial projects.
In a circular sent to real estate bodies including the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (Credai) and the Goa Association of Realtors, the authority has also warned that vague claims about amenities will be treated as misleading, as per a TOI report. “Amenities as promised in the agreement or brochure should be clearly indicated... and mention of the mere number of amenities such as 11+ amenities shall be treated as prima facie misleading,” said Rera secretary Paresh Faldesai in the notice, as per the report.
The new rules apply to both print and online advertisements. All promotional material must clearly display the Goa Rera registration number from the registration certificate, positioned at the top right corner of the advertisement.
Developers often showcase marketing images with luxury facilities and include a disclaimer that images are merely representational. They also tend to highlight proximity to hospitals, schools, and transportation hubs. The regulator is moving to curb such practices. “No disclaimer clause should be mentioned in the advertisement, such as terms and conditions apply,” Faldesai wrote.
The authority further instructed that only the exact project location, as stated in the approved plan, should be used in any advertisement. The circular further stated that advertisements must mention only the project’s location as specified in the approved plan, and must not include travel time — since that can change depending on traffic.
