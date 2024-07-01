            

      Disney Star onboards Eleven sponsors for Wimbledon Championships 2024

      Eleven sponsors include brands like Hyundai, House of Glenfiddich, Jaquar, Castrol, Kohler, Zepto, Amul, Xiaomi, LIC, Natural Diamond Council and Disney Adventure Cruise Line who have joined to support the event.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 1, 2024 6:35 PM
      Reigning champions Carlos Alcaraz and Markéta Vondroušová will defend their titles, with Alcaraz coming off his maiden Wimbledon victory and Vondroušová making history as the first unseeded women's singles champion in 2023, stated the company.

      As the 2024 Wimbledon Championships commences today, Disney Star announced a lineup of sponsors. This year, eleven sponsors, including brands like Hyundai, House of Glenfiddich, Jaquar, Castrol, Kohler, Zepto, Amul, Xiaomi, LIC, Natural Diamond Council and Disney Adventure Cruise Line have joined to support the event.

      "Wimbledon is one of the most coveted tennis championships, and we are thrilled by the sponsors who have come on board. The participation of these distinguished brands underscores the widespread appeal and prestige of this historic tournament. This diverse group of sponsors reflects the growing enthusiasm for tennis and emphasizes the importance of delivering varied content in today’s sports landscape. As the event unfolds, we look forward to providing an exceptional viewing experience for tennis fans across India," said Ajit Varghese, head of network, advertising sales, Disney Star.

      Reigning champions Carlos Alcaraz and Markéta Vondroušová will defend their titles, with Alcaraz coming off his maiden Wimbledon victory and Vondroušová making history as the first unseeded women's singles champion in 2023, stated the company.


      First Published on Jul 1, 2024 6:35 PM

