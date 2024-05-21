DRRK Foods enters into strategic partnership with Team Pumpkin

DRRK Foods Pvt. Ltd., producer of basmati rice, has announced a strategic partnership with a digital marketing agency, Team Pumpkin. This collaboration aims to strengthen the digital presence of DRRK Foods Pvt. Ltd.'s flagship brand, Crown Rice. As part of the collaboration, Team Pumpkin will handle social media management and PR initiatives for Crown Rice.

We are excited to embark on this journey with our digital marketing partner," says Amit Marwaha, managing director at DRRK Foods Pvt. Ltd. "Our goal is to enhance the visibility and engagement of Crown Rice, solidifying its position as a leading choice for the consumers,” he added.

"This collaboration is expected to enhance the positioning of Crown Rice," says Vikram Marwaha, joint managing director at DRRK Foods Pvt. Ltd. "With its success in the market, Crown Rice has proven itself as a top choice for premium basmati rice. Now, we are looking to build on that success by boosting its visibility and engagement. We have high expectations from our digital partners to help us achieve this goal. Together, we aim to solidify Crown Rice's position even further and ensure it remains a preferred brand for consumers,” he added.

Team Pumpkin will oversee digital marketing efforts across various channels. By leveraging data-driven strategies and creative solutions, they aim to drive brand awareness and growth for Crown Rice.