Durex, Bold Care, Manforce emerge as top brands in India's sexual wellness market: Blinkit

ADVERTISEMENT
Durex emerged as the top sexual wellness brand in the country with a 39 percent market share last month, according to a report by quick commerce platform Blinkit.
The Zomato-owned firm said Bold Care, Manforce, and Azah were the other top three brands by value in the sexual wellness category in November 2024.
Durex emerged as the top brand in Delhi (40 percent share), Mumbai & Pune (49 percent), and Bengaluru & Chennai (44 percent), respectively.
Among the sub-categories, Condoms were the largest subcategory with 62 percent share by revenue with only six brands listed on Blinkit.
Massager toys and games, having high average selling price products have 20 percent category share by revenue.
Durex led the highest market share in the condoms and lubricants subcategories in November 2024. On the other hand, MyMuse & Azah led in the massager toys and games segment with a 27 percent share by revenue during the same period.
In the performance enhancers and capsules category, Kapiva led the segment by value at 55 percent followed by Himalaya (!5 percent), Fast&Up (12 percent), Dabur (7 percent), and Wellbeing Nutrition (6 percent), respectively.
Shilajit & ashwagandha were the top products sold under this subcategory from multiple brands, Blinkit added.
Highlighting customer's search behaviour Blinkit's report revealed that 59 percent of search terms in sexual wellness were generic while in branded searches, Durex has the highest number of searches, followed by Kamasutra.
"Bold Care is emerging as a strong brand, challenging the dominance of established players," it added.