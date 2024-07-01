EaseMyTrip Signs MoU with Uttar Pradesh to boost eco tourism

In a bid to boost tourism in UP, online travel tech platform EaseMyTrip.com has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Uttar Pradesh EcoTourism Development Board (UPETDB) under the Government of Uttar Pradesh. The objective of the MoU is to foster a strategic partnership aimed at elevating the promotion and development of tourism in Uttar Pradesh.

Under this collaboration, EaseMyTrip will promote all registered homestays in Uttar Pradesh on its online portal. The brand will also execute a promotional campaign to position homestays as a distinctive and preferred accommodation option for travellers visiting the state. Additionally, EaseMyTrip will develop educational products related to bird sanctuaries, drawing insights from successful case studies such as Okhla Bird Sanctuary and Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary. These products will be promoted in schools, colleges, and other institutions through tour guides. The tour guides will have access to training programs which will be officially registered under UPETDB and designed by EaseMyTrip to enhance the tourist experience.

EaseMyTrip will also curate and market bespoke tourism packages showcasing Uttar Pradesh's unexplored destinations, cultural experiences, culinary delights, and traditional crafts. These packages will feature homestays as an integral component of the overall tourism experience and will promote the state's tiger reserves, including Dudhwa, Pilibhit, Amangarh, and Ranipur Tiger Reserve.

The MoU was signed in the presence of UP’s Minister of Forest and Environment, Zoological Garden, Climate Change, Arun Kumar Saxena, and Minister of Ayush, Food Security, and Drug Administration, Dayashankar Mishra.

Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip said, "We are excited to start this new project with the Uttar Pradesh Eco Tourism Development Board (UPETDB). Uttar Pradesh, with its rich history, popularity, and stunning natural beauty, hosts a plethora of underrated and unexplored destinations waiting to be discovered by more people. We are confident that our collaboration with the UPETDB will not only benefit both parties but also contribute significantly to the growth and enhancement of tourism across the state."

Jaiveer Singh, Minister of Tourism & Culture, Govt of Uttar Pradesh said, “We are excited to partner with EaseMyTrip, a leading online travel tech platform in India. This collaboration leverages their extensive reach and technological expertise to bring greater visibility and accessibility to the diverse and rich eco-tourism offerings of Uttar Pradesh. We are confident that this partnership will drive significant growth and elevate UP as a premier destination for both domestic and international tourists".

Prakhar Mishra, IFS, Director, Uttar Pradesh Tourism, added, “We are delighted to partner with EaseMyTrip. This partnership is targeted to use their extensive reach and technological expertise to enhance the visibility and accessibility of Uttar Pradesh's diverse cultural and eco-tourism offerings. Our aim is to develop Uttar Pradesh as a leading ecotourism destination without damaging our natural resources, including the flora and fauna. We are confident that this collaboration will drive significant growth and firmly establish the state as a preferred destination for tourists around the globe.”