IPG lays off 2,400 employees as Omnicom merger reshapes workforce

Advertising holding company Interpublic Group (IPG) has cut 2,400 jobs globally since the beginning of the year, amounting to roughly 4.5% of its workforce, according to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The job reductions come as IPG moves forward with its planned merger with rival Omnicom Group.

IPG eliminated 1,500 roles in the first quarter of 2025, followed by an additional 900 in the second quarter through June 30. The layoffs affected executive, regional, and account management positions, along with staff in administration, creative, and media production departments. When approached by Campaign, IPG confirmed the 2,400 figure but declined to provide further comment.

The cuts are part of a broader restructuring initiative announced earlier this year by CEO Philippe Krakowsky. Speaking on an investor call in February following IPG’s 2024 full-year results, Krakowsky said the restructure would help the company save approximately $250 million in 2025. These savings are expected to have minimal overlap with the $750 million (£564 million) in “synergies” anticipated from the merger with Omnicom.

This latest reduction follows an earlier downsizing in 2024, when IPG reduced its workforce by 4,100 employees, bringing its global headcount down to 53,300. That figure included staff departures due to the sale of agencies such as Hill Holliday and Deutsch New York. The United States and the United Kingdom—IPG’s two largest markets—were hit hardest in the previous year’s round of layoffs.

As of the end of June 2025, IPG reported a headcount of 51,300, reflecting a drop of 2,000 employees. However, an additional 400 roles were removed from payroll after June 30, due to timing differences between employee notifications and their official exit from the company. With these included, IPG’s headcount now stands at approximately 50,900.

Meanwhile, Omnicom, which is headed by CEO John Wren, has not disclosed any updated employee figures in its own second-quarter earnings report. In 2024, Omnicom had reduced its workforce by 3,000, ending the year with 74,900 staff.

In the UK, the proposed merger between Omnicom and IPG remains under scrutiny. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched a Phase 1 inquiry in May to assess whether the deal would lead to a "substantial lessening of competition" in the advertising sector. A decision on whether to escalate the investigation is due by August 13. In contrast, U.S. regulators approved the merger in June.