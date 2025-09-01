Ex-Microsoft staffer quits new role after 20 days, saying it was “too easy”

A LinkedIn post by a software engineer has sparked a wide-ranging debate on workplace culture, ambition, and the trade-off between career growth and stability, after she recounted how a colleague resigned less than three weeks into his new job because it was “too easy.”

The engineer, Manisha Goyal, shared that her teammate — a former Microsoft employee from Singapore — quit just 20 days after joining her organisation. When asked why he was leaving so soon, he reportedly told her that the role was insufficiently challenging and risked halting his professional development.

“If I stay, I’ll stop growing. At 45, I’d enjoy this. But right now, I need the grind,” she explained, according to Goyal’s post.

Reflecting on the encounter, Goyal admitted she had herself been in a relatively relaxed phase at work for the past two years. Her post quickly gained traction on social media, with users weighing in on whether constant challenge should outweigh job security and reduced stress.

A guy from Singapore joined my team. Ex-Microsoft. Resigned in 20 days.

When I asked why, he said: ‘The work is too chill. If I stay, I’ll stop growing. At 45, I’d enjoy this. But right now, I need the grind.’

Me: sitting here, chilling for the last 2 years ???? — Manisha ???? (@debuggingLifee) August 26, 2025

The account drew mixed reactions. Supporters of the man’s decision argued that those who prioritise growth cannot afford complacency. One respondent wrote: “He did it right. If you genuinely want to grow, you must be grinding. Sitting in a company without any real work or growth opportunities is enjoyable, but it’s also ruining your career.”

Others urged caution against equating lighter workloads with stagnation. “And bhai, you aren’t chilling man. You’re contributing for sure. It’s just that the learning curve has come in and you know how to do it efficiently. Never undersell yourself,” another user responded.

Some contributors pushed back against glorifying overwork, noting that professional resilience also comes from balance. One user warned: “Stay away from guys like him. They think working hard makes them irreplaceable, but they are just as replaceable as everyone else. Learn the art of balancing work and life. When your work is relaxing, take a chill pill. When it requires your 100%, give it 200.”

Others suggested the man’s perspective was also informed by Singapore’s fast-paced culture and competitive professional environment.