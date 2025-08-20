Flipkart and Marriott Bonvoy announce strategic partnership to elevate consumer experiences

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel platform, and Flipkart SuperCoins, the inclusive loyalty program, have announced industry-first dual loyalty integration. This alliance brings together Marriott Bonvoy’s global rewards ecosystem and Flipkart’s SuperCoins, a multi-brand rewards program that forms the core of the Flipkart Plus loyalty scheme, giving members a frictionless way to earn more, redeem smarter, and unlock rewards faster.

By linking both accounts, members enjoy exclusive Marriott Bonvoy member benefits, earn Marriott Bonvoy points when they shop on Flipkart and unlock great deals on Cleartrip and Flipkart Travel.

“This strategic collaboration is an exciting step forward in how we bring more value to our Marriott Bonvoy members in India. By teaming up with one of the local leaders like Flipkart, we’re making it easier for millions of consumers to enjoy the benefits of travel and everyday rewards. With 159 hotels across 40 plus cities in India, we’re thrilled to bring our global travel program closer to Flipkart’s users, offering them unrivalled access to our tiered benefits and exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moment experiences. In the coming months, we look forward to expanding this partnership to include international destinations and our extensive portfolio of hotels worldwide, further enriching the travel experiences of our members,” said John Toomey, chief commercial officer, Asia Pacific excluding China, Marriott International.

“This collaboration not only enhances value for our existing members but also positions both brands to strongly to capitalize on India’s phenomenal travel growth. From holiday getaways to everyday purchases, members can now unlock cross-platform rewards that fit effortlessly into their lifestyle. It’s a customer-first approach that’s not just about earning points - it’s about making every moment, purchase, and experience count,” reveals Ranju Alex, regional vice president, South Asia, Marriott International.