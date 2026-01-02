Today in AI | Nano Banana AI prompts for 2026 | Instagram's Adam Mosseri weighs into the AI discussion

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

Want to visualise your 2026 goals? Google shows how Nano Banana Pro can help

Google’s AI platform Gemini has drawn online attention after outlining a creative way for users to visualise their goals for 2026 using its Nano Banana Pro tool. In a post shared on Friday, the official Gemini account invited users to visualise their 2026 goals with the help of Nano Banana Pro, encouraging experimentation with artistic styles and prompting users to share their outputs publicly.

Global outrage erupts as X’s Grok used to morph images of women and children into explicit content

A disturbing trend involving the misuse of X’s artificial intelligence tool Grok has triggered global outrage, after users were found morphing photographs of women and children into sexually explicit and abusive images, raising renewed concerns over AI-enabled sexual violence.

Instagram chief warns AI-generated content will flood feeds, flags fingerprinting of real media

On the impact for creators, Mosseri said those who continue to succeed will be the ones who find ways to maintain authenticity regardless of whether they adopt new technologies.

Explained: What is the 'AI Bubble' and why it matters

The term “AI Bubble” has been increasingly used in media and investment circles to describe the rapid surge in interest, funding, and market valuations surrounding artificial intelligence technologies. At its core, it refers to a situation where expectations and investments in AI products, tools, and startups far outpace their actual commercial viability or technological maturity.

First Published on Jan 2, 2026 5:46 PM