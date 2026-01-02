Want to visualise your 2026 goals? Google shows how Nano Banana Pro can help

Google’s AI platform Gemini has drawn online attention after outlining a creative way for users to visualise their goals for 2026 using its Nano Banana Pro tool. In a post shared on Friday, the official Gemini account invited users to visualise their 2026 goals with the help of Nano Banana Pro, encouraging experimentation with artistic styles and prompting users to share their outputs publicly.

At the centre of the initiative is a detailed creative prompt designed to turn goal-setting into a visual storytelling exercise rather than a conventional list of resolutions.

Gemini encouraged users to recreate their goals using the following prompt to use with Nano Banana AI:

“A detailed blue ballpoint pen sketch of a knolling for my 2026 vision board featuring the following items: [Add your items here]. The drawing uses cross-hatching for shading and has a realistic but hand-drawn doodle aesthetic. There is a bright yellow highlighter outline glowing around the subject. Surrounding the subject are playful handwritten text annotations with arrows pointing to specific details of the subject. The background is white paper with horizontal blue lines and a vertical red margin line, visible paper texture.”

The prompt is designed to be adaptable, allowing users to replace the listed items with their own aspirations, habits or milestones for the year ahead.

Visualize your 2026 goals with the help of Nano Banana Pro.



Open the Gemini app and use the prompt in the replies. Try different styles, like magazine cutout, notebook paper, and more. Share yours below ⬇️ — G3mini (@GeminiApp) January 1, 2026

Rather than relying on text-based resolutions, Gemini’s approach reframes future planning as an illustrated vision board. The knolling-style composition, paired with notebook textures and hand-drawn elements, is intended to give the output a personal, journal-like feel.

The use of cross-hatching, handwritten annotations and highlighter-style accents adds visual depth and character, creating imagery that appears intentionally imperfect and human, even though it is generated using artificial intelligence.

First Published on Jan 2, 2026 5:00 PM