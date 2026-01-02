Sridhar Vembu ushers in 2026 as Zoho’s Arattai launches on Android TV

The Android TV app enables users to start or join meetings from their TV and is built to integrate with existing Arattai accounts.

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu has marked the start of 2026 by announcing a new update to Arattai, the company’s privacy-focused messaging and calling platform, informing users in a New Year post on X that the app is now available on Android TV.

Vembu stated that the Android TV version of Arattai allows users to make one-on-one video calls and join scheduled meetings directly from their televisions. The launch expands Arattai’s availability beyond smartphones and desktop platforms, with the TV app designed specifically for large screens and navigation via a television remote.

Arattai app available for Android TV, for a much richer video call experience. Expect more updates soon! Happy new year to everyone ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UjRUghxK09 — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) January 1, 2026

Zoho informed that the current release focuses on enabling video calling and meetings on televisions, while additional updates are planned in future versions. The Android TV app enables users to start or join meetings from their TV and is built to integrate with existing Arattai accounts.

To access the service, users need to open the Google Play Store on their Android TV, search for Arattai, install the app and launch it from the home screen. On first use, the app displays a QR code instead of requesting login credentials. Users can sign in by opening the Arattai app on their smartphone, navigating to Settings and Devices, and scanning the QR code displayed on the TV, which links the television app to their existing account.

As an alternative, users can visit the Arattai TV verification page on a phone or computer browser and enter the code shown on the TV screen. Once verified, the sign-in process is completed automatically. After authentication, the Android TV app syncs with the user’s account and displays ongoing and upcoming meetings, enabling immediate use.

Once signed in, users can view a list of live meetings or upcoming scheduled sessions and join a meeting with a single click. Before entering a call, the app shows a preview screen that allows users to switch their microphone and camera on or off. During meetings, on-screen controls enable users to mute audio, manage video or exit the call at any time.

The Android TV version of Arattai also provides access to recorded meetings, which appear in a dedicated section within the app, allowing users to replay previous sessions directly on their television.

Zoho stated that Arattai for Android TV requires a television running Android 7 or later. As most televisions do not include built-in cameras, the app supports external webcams and audio devices connected through USB.

