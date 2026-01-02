Maruti Suzuki’s December sales jump 22% YoY to 217,854 units

Maruti Suzuki India posted its highest-ever domestic sales in December 2025, driven by strong demand across its mini, compact and utility vehicle segments.

According to the company’s latest sales data, domestic sales rose to 182,165 units in December 2025, while exports stood at 25,739 units, taking total sales for the month to 217,854 units, a 22.2% jump year-on-year compared with 178,248 units in December 2024.

“With this, we closed calendar year 2025 with the highest-ever total sales of 2,351,139 units, which also includes record exports of 395,648 units,” Maruti Suzuki said in a statement.

The automaker saw a sharp recovery in its mini segment, which includes models such as Alto and S-Presso, with sales rising to 14,225 units in December 2025, nearly doubling from 7,418 units in the same month last year.

Sales in the compact segment, comprising Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift and WagonR—also posted strong growth, increasing to 78,704 units from 54,906 units a year ago.

Maruti Suzuki’s domestic passenger vehicle sales stood at 178,646 units during the month. Within this, utility vehicles—including Brezza, Ertiga, Grand Vitara, Jimny, Fronx and XL6—recorded sales of 73,818 units, up from 55,651 units in December 2024, underscoring sustained demand for SUVs and multi-purpose vehicles.

Sales of light commercial vehicles came in at 3,519 units, while supplies to other OEMs stood at 9,950 units during the month.

For the April–December 2025 period, Maruti Suzuki’s overall vehicle sales rose 7.17% year-on-year to 1,746,504 units, reflecting steady momentum despite broader market volatility.

