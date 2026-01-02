Delhi commuter recounts unsafe ride with 'top-rated' Uber driver, says 'nearly got me killed'

What unsettled the commuter further was that the driver was marked as a top-rated driver on the Uber app.

A Delhi-based Uber user has shared a disturbing account on Reddit describing a ride with a top-rated driver that he said left him fearing for his life, raising questions about the reliability of driver ratings on ride-hailing platforms.

The commuter said in a Reddit post that the experience began on an uneasy note at the time of pick-up. According to the user, the Uber app showed the driver was two minutes away, but the car took significantly longer to arrive. When questioned, the driver said his app showed a five-minute arrival time, despite being positioned just across the road and requiring only a U-turn to reach the passenger.

Although irritated, the rider said he chose to proceed with the journey. The situation escalated midway through the ride when the driver’s phone, which was running the Uber app, ran out of battery. The driver then asked the passenger to enter the drop location on Google Maps using another phone, effectively disabling Uber’s in-app navigation and tracking, which the rider said made him uncomfortable.

The most alarming incident occurred on a highway where traffic was moving at approximately 70 kmph. The Reddit user stated that the driver abruptly swerved from the right-most lane to the left-most lane without warning, cutting across traffic to refuel with CNG. The manoeuvre resulted in several near misses within seconds, prompting the passenger to believe a crash was imminent.

Following the highway incident, the rider said the route being taken no longer matched the one shown on his Uber app. He observed that the driver appeared to be taking a longer path, adding nearly 30 minutes to the journey. When questioned, the driver reportedly said the route reflected what his app was showing. The passenger added that the driver then made another turn that again did not align with the map, after which the rider asked to be dropped off immediately, citing concerns for his safety.

What unsettled the commuter further was that the driver was marked as a top-rated driver on the Uber app. In a message sent to Uber support and shared on Reddit, the user said the experience did not align with the platform’s top-rated label and argued that even a single unsafe ride was enough to undermine passenger trust. The rider also questioned whether such incidents continued to occur despite using Uber One, a subscription service often marketed as offering better vehicles and drivers.

The post gained traction on Reddit, with several users sharing similar grievances. Some commenters said driver ratings were unreliable and noted that many drivers operate across multiple ride-hailing platforms. Others claimed that complaints to Uber frequently resulted in automated responses and little corrective action, adding that premium categories did not always guarantee safer or better-maintained vehicles.

First Published on Jan 2, 2026 4:50 PM