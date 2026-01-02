Tata Motors sells 5.87 lakh passenger vehicles in CY2025; EV volumes hit record

Tata Motors’ passenger vehicle (PV) business posted steady growth in calendar year 2025, aided by strong demand for SUVs and accelerating adoption of electric and other cleaner powertrains.

The company reported PV sales of 171,013 units in Q3 FY26, compared with 139,829 units in Q3 FY25, reflecting robust year-on-year momentum across domestic and international markets.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director and CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said the automaker recorded its fifth consecutive year of record-breaking annual sales, with 587,218 units sold in CY2025. This included the company’s highest-ever electric vehicle (EV) volumes of 81,125 units in a calendar year.

In December 2025, Tata Motors’ domestic PV sales rose 13.1% year-on-year to 50,046 units, while overall PV sales, including exports, stood at 50,519 units. EV sales during the month, including domestic and exports, came in at 6,906 units.

For Q3 FY26, Tata Motors sold a total of 24,103 EVs, marking a 49.5% year-on-year increase, underscoring growing consumer acceptance of electric mobility.

Chandra attributed the strong quarterly performance partly to the rollout of GST 2.0 in late September 2025, which helped drive traction from Q2 FY26 onward.

“We achieved our highest-ever quarterly wholesales of 171,103 units, while retail sales crossed the 200,000-unit milestone for the first time,” Chandra said. He added that the Nexon emerged as India’s top-selling car/SUV in October and November and is on track to retain its leadership in Q3 FY26, with sales of around 64,000 units. The Punch continued to dominate its segment, while Tiago posted robust growth, reinforcing its position in the hatchback category.

“December was another standout month, with 22% year-on-year growth. Retail sales significantly exceeded wholesales, bringing dealer inventory down to around 18 days, reflecting our focus on demand-led growth and disciplined channel management,” he said.

Tata Motors’ multi-powertrain strategy also delivered strong results during the quarter. CNG volumes crossed 47,000 units, while SUV sales rose 18% year-on-year. EV adoption accelerated sharply, supported by longer driving range, lifetime battery warranty, enhanced capabilities and near price parity with internal combustion engine vehicles, translating into nearly 50% year-on-year EV growth in Q3 FY26.

The quarter also saw key product actions, including the unveiling of petrol variants of Harrier and Safari, and the launch of the Sierra, which the company said has received an encouraging response.

First Published on Jan 2, 2026 5:22 PM