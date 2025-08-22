Global Ads Spotlight: Dell's moving 'I Will Always Be Me' campaign redefined tech with heart

In a world where tech brands usually flex processing power and cloud solutions, Dell decided to do something radically different.

Instead of boasting about servers, they told a story. Literally.

I Will Always Be Me wasn't just a campaign - it was a book, co-created with author Jill Twiss and illustrator Nicholas Stevenson, designed to help people with motor neurone disease (MND) bank their voices with dignity and warmth.

Traditionally, voice banking had been a cold, clinical process. Patients had to read endless lists of disconnected words, only to end up with robotic-sounding digital voices.

Dell flipped the script.

By weaving all necessary phonetic sounds into a heartfelt story - written as a letter from someone with MND to their loved ones - they made the process simple, emotional, and accessible. Just 30 minutes of reading could preserve a voice forever.

From Technology to Humanity

The campaign hit differently because it wasn't about selling laptops or servers; it was about saving something priceless - identity.

A voice isn't just a sound; it's recognition, memory, and presence. The thought of losing it is devastating, but Dell and its partners showed that tech could step in as a gentle hand rather than a cold machine.

The execution stretched across mediums: a dedicated website where people could log their voices, a YouTube documentary that gave the project a human face, and social media shorts that spread the story beyond tech enthusiasts into living rooms.

Media coverage snowballed, with MND organisations and mainstream press amplifying the campaign globally.

And the results? They were striking as the campaign itself:

- 50% increase in people banking their voices

- 200 million PR impressions

- 1.2 million social engagements

- +4 points in brand relevance, +7 in consideration, +6 in innovation perception.

Awards That Spoke Volumes

The industry didn't just clap politely - it stood up in ovation.

I Will Always Be Me took home a Pharma Grand Prix and a Brand Experience & Activation Gold Lion at Cannes Lions 2022, followed by a Grand Clio in 2023.

Rarely does a campaign marry effectiveness with emotion so seamlessly, but this one nailed both.

Why This Campaign Struck

Many ads chase clicks. This one chased meaning. Instead of technology for technology's sake, Dell proved innovation matters most when it preserves humanity.

The ad was moving without being manipulative, hopeful without being cheesy, and powerful enough to shift how people thought of Dell - from just a computer brand to a company that enabled humanity at its most fragile.