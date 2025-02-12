Godrej Industries' Q3 net profit soars 77% to Rs 188 crore

ADVERTISEMENT
Godrej Industries announced the third quarter result for the fiscal year 2025 on Wednesday. The company reported a 77 percent jump in net profit at Rs 188.2 crore in Q3 FY25. The company reported a net profit of Rs 106 crore in the year-ago period.
The revenue from the operation of the company jumped 34 percent to Rs 4,825 crore compared to Rs 3,590 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
On the operating side, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization grew to Rs 597 crore versus Rs 279 crore in the same period last fiscal.
The consolidated sales of the companies increased by 6 percent. The home care segment surged by 4 percent while household insecticides were impacted by poor season.
On the other hand, Godrej Consumer Product's consolidated profit declined by 14% year-on-year due to temporary headwinds. On a standalone basis, GCPL registered a profit of Rs 341.54 crore in the December quarter from Rs 472.58 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.