Hertz partners with Amazon Autos to sell pre-owned vehicles, shares jump 9 percent

American car rental giant Hertz Global Holdings has announced that its car sales unit is partnering with Amazon.com’s automotive retail platform, Amazon Autos, to sell pre-owned vehicles — a move that pushed Hertz’s shares up by 9 percent in pre-market trading.
According to Hertz, the collaboration builds on Amazon Autos’ recent expansion into the used vehicle market. Launched last year, Amazon Autos is Amazon’s foray into automotive retail, offering used and certified pre-owned vehicles through a network of participating dealers in over 130 U.S. cities.
As per media reports, Hertz and Amazon will initially offer the service within a 75-mile radius of Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, and Seattle, with plans to expand to Hertz Car Sales’ 45 locations across the United States.
Based in Estero, Florida, Hertz Global Holdings operates its car rental business through brands such as Dollar, Thrifty, and Firefly, with a presence in 160 countries, and also runs a car-sharing business in Europe.
The company has faced mounting pressure amid sluggish rental demand, which has prompted it to scale back its electric vehicle fleet in favor of gas-powered cars. Additionally, Hertz has come under scrutiny for its AI-powered damage detection sensors — a system designed to inspect returned vehicles — which some customers claim has resulted in frequent false alerts.