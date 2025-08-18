Amazon to shut down Appstore for non-Amazon Android devices on August 20

Amazon has announced that it will officially shut down its Appstore for non-Amazon Android devices on August 20, bringing a 14-year run to an end. First launched in 2011 as an alternative to Google Play and Apple’s App Store, the Amazon Appstore served as a platform for downloading Android apps on non-Amazon devices.

The company has warned users that apps downloaded through the Amazon Appstore on Android may stop functioning after support ends. Additionally, app updates will no longer be available, effectively leaving those applications outdated and potentially unusable.

This shift is expected to push many users back to the Google Play Store or other third-party marketplaces to maintain app functionality, a media report noted. The move also comes just months after Amazon removed its Appstore from Microsoft’s Windows 11 platform in March, signaling a broader retreat from non-Amazon ecosystems, according to an HT report.

One of the Appstore's unique features, Amazon Coins—a digital currency used to purchase apps, games, and in-app content—will also be discontinued. The company has stated that any unused coins will be automatically refunded after August 20.

Despite the shutdown, the Appstore will continue to operate on Amazon's own devices, including Fire TVs, Fire Tablets, and other Fire OS products, which account for the majority of its user base.