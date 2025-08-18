Ahead of festive rush, Amazon India adds over 150,000 seasonal roles

E-commerce giant Amazon India on Monday announced that it has created over 150,000 seasonal work opportunities across its fulfilment centres, sort centres, and last-mile delivery stations, ahead of the upcoming festive season. Spread across over 400 cities, including both major metros and tier 2and 3 locations, the job roles will support the company in meeting the surge in customer demand. Amazon has onboarded thousands of women associates and over 2,000 persons with disabilities, with the majority of recruits already in place to ensure a seamless festive shopping experience.

Amazon India said the work opportunities will be available in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Cochin, Coimbatore, Indore, Raipur, Jalandhar, Jodhpur, Ranchi, Anantnag, Jalgaon amongst others.

India’s festive season to generate over 2.16 lakh jobs in 2025: Report "This festive season, we continue to be focused on providing fast and reliable deliveries to customers in every serviceable pin code across India. For this, we've strengthened our fulfillment and logistics network with over 1.5 lakh additional people to help us manage increased customer demand efficiently. Many of these people continue their journey with Amazon beyond the festive period, with a significant number returning to work with us year after year,” said Abhinav Singh, VP - Operations, India & Australia, Amazon.

He added, “Throughout our operations, we prioritize the safety and well-being of all associates—whether they're working in our buildings or delivering packages to customers. We remain dedicated to fostering a safe, equitable, and empowering work environment that includes social security benefits and supports the financial well-being of all our team."

According to a report by staffing firm Adecco India, festive season is set to generate over 2.16 lakh seasonal jobs this year. The temporary hiring is likely to be seen in retail, e-commerce, BFSI, logistics, hospitality, travel, and FMCG sectors.

Hiring in logistics and delivery is projected to rise by 30–35% as companies scale up last-mile operations in preparation for peak festive demand.

The hospitality and travel segments are expected to see a 20-25% increase in hiring, while e-commerce and retail will continue to dominate, accounting for 35-40% of total seasonal job creation.