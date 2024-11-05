            

      Intel's gamer days 2024 targets Gen Z with Dentsu Gaming & StreamO

      Intel campaign bridges gap between brands and gaming enthusiasts, harnessing influencers and high-impact content.

      By  Storyboard18Nov 5, 2024 12:14 PM
      Leveraging the influence of over 350 gamer influence across India, the campaign cuts through traditional advertising boundaries, delivering content tailored to Gen Z's immersive and interactive media preferences.

      Intel, in collaboration with Dentsu Gaming and gaming community giant StreamO, has launched the 2024 edition of Intel Gamer Days, a yearly gaming festival targeting the hard-to-reach Gen Z demographic.

      This year's campaign, titled 'Intel Gamer Days X Dentsu Gaming X StreamO 2024,' brings together major players in the gaming hardware industry, including ASUS, Acer, Dell Technologies, HP, Lenovo India, MSI, GIGABYTE, and ASRock Inc. With over 278 gaming influencers and content in eight regional languages, the initiative reached 5,000 gaming enthusiasts across India through platforms like YouTube Live, Twitch, and Discord.

      "The Gen Z audience is increasingly elusive, actively rejecting traditional ads through ad-blockers," said Sanchayeeta Verma, CEO of Carat India. “StreamO’s technology offers brands an alternative, engaging these audiences directly within their preferred platforms through scalable, interactive campaigns.”

      The Intel Gamer Days campaign, now spanning 35 countries, marks a significant commitment by Intel to foster India’s gaming market. Apurva Jani, Marketing Director at Intel India, remarked on the initiative’s growing scale, stating, “Intel Gamer Days has evolved to meet the interests of India’s dynamic gaming community, showcasing Intel-powered innovations that elevate the gaming experience.”

      StreamO CEO Tushaar Garg emphasized the value of gaming-focused marketing, noting, “Our fourth-year partnership with Intel underscores StreamO’s position in gaming marketing, allowing brands to engage authentically with India’s Gen Z gamers.”


      First Published on Nov 5, 2024 12:14 PM

