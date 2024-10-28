Bvlgari launches its digital boutique in India in a partnership with Tata CLiQ Luxury

ADVERTISEMENT
Tata CLiQ Luxury, India’s luxury lifestyle platform, announces its partnership with Bvlgari, the Roman High Jeweler, to launch their digital boutique in the country. This strategic collaboration marks Bvlgari’s debut in India’s e-commerce space.
With this launch, discerning consumers across the country can purchase Bvlgari’s jewelry, handbags, and watches from the comfort of their own homes.
To maximize the reach of its High-End product offer for this fastly growing new customer base, Bvlgari has launched this partnership combining its savoir-faire with Tata CLiQ Luxury’s digital expertise.
Tata CLiQ Luxury and Bvlgari will offer a luxury concierge service, through which customers can get a personalised shopping experience from knowledgeable experts trained by Bvlgari who can guide them in their journey.
Gopal Asthana, CEO, Tata CLiQ, stated, “We are honoured to welcome Bvlgari to Tata CLiQ Luxury. Known for their unparalleled craftsmanship and exquisite designs we are proud to be their e-commerce partner in the country. The jewellery, watch, and accessories categories on the platform are of key focus and with this launch, we are elevating our portfolio further. Our endeavour is to bring iconic luxury brands to consumers across India, and we look forward to offering consumers an unmatched online luxury shopping experience.”
Jean-Christophe Babin, CEO, Bvlgari, said, “We are thrilled to mark a new chapter for Bvlgari in India through our partnership with Tata CLiQ Luxury, India's leading luxury lifestyle platform. This important partnership allows us to bring our iconic designs across India, meeting customers with whom we share a deep love for beauty, excellence and exquisite craftsmanship. Together, we want to offer our customers an online shopping experience through the same attention and warm welcome that can be found in our boutiques”.