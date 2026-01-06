Nestlé recalls baby food products after detecting toxin risk

Nestlé has recalled certain batches of its infant nutrition products, including SMA, BEBA and NAN infant and follow-on formulas, across multiple European markets after identifying a potential contamination risk, according to a Reuters report.

The recall follows the detection of a quality issue in an ingredient sourced from a leading supplier. Nestlé said the affected products may contain cereulide, a toxin produced by some strains of the Bacillus cereus bacterium, which can cause symptoms such as nausea and vomiting.

“Nestlé has undertaken testing of all arachidonic acid oil and corresponding oil mixes used in the production of its potentially impacted infant nutrition products,” a company spokesperson said.

The food and beverage major has recalled products sold in Austria, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Switzerland and the UK. Nestlé has published batch numbers of the affected products in these markets and advised consumers not to consume them.

The company said it identified the potential risk at one of its factories in the Netherlands and is working closely with authorities and partners to manage the situation. It also said steps are being taken to minimise any potential supply disruption.

Nestlé, which owns brands such as KitKat and Maggi, is a dominant player in the global infant nutrition segment. According to SkyQuest Technology Group, the company accounts for nearly a quarter of the global infant nutrition market, valued at about $92.2 billion.

First Published on Jan 6, 2026 5:30 PM