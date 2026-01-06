DS Group exits partnership with Swiss chocolatier Läderach in India

Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), the manufacturer of Pulse candy, has ended its partnership with Swiss luxury chocolate brand Läderach in India, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The two companies had entered into the partnership in August 2023, marking Läderach’s official entry into the Indian market. As part of the collaboration, DS Group had opened Läderach’s first exclusive store in India at DLF Emporio mall in New Delhi the same year.

Confirming the development, DS Group said the decision followed a strategic review of the partnership. “We have decided to exit our partnership with Läderach. The decision comes after a strategic review of the partnership, which no longer aligns with the core values and long-term vision of DS Group,” the company said in a statement.

The group added that it remains committed to pursuing alliances that are aligned with its values. “We remain firmly committed to our core values and will continue to pursue partnerships with companies whose actions and strategies are fully congruent with our values,” it said.

Founded in 1962, Läderach is a family-owned Swiss chocolate company with a presence in over 25 countries and a workforce of more than 2,500 employees.

The development comes at a time when DS Group is sharpening its focus on scaling its core confectionery portfolio. The group is aiming to turn its flagship Pulse candy brand into a Rs 1,000 crore brand within the next two years, driven by expansion into new formats, regional flavours and adjacent product categories, as reported earlier by Storyboard18.

Pulse ended FY25 with revenues of around Rs 750 crore, having sold nearly 750 crore units of its signature tangy hard-boiled candy priced at Rs 1 each. The brand has emerged as India’s largest hard-boiled candy brand, and DS Group is now looking to transform it from a single-format product into a multi-occasion confectionery franchise.

First Published on Jan 6, 2026 2:25 PM