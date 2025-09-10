Microsoft rolls out three-day work-from-office mandate starting next year

ADVERTISEMENT
Microsoft announced on Tuesday that it will require employees to return to the office at least three days a week starting next year, marking a major shift away from its pandemic-era remote work policies.
In a company blog post, Chief People Officer Amy Coleman outlined that the policy will be rolled out in three phases.
The first phase begins with staff near Microsoft's headquarters in Redmond, Washington. By the end of February 2026, employees living within 50 miles of the Redmond office will be expected to work onsite three days a week.
Subsequent phases will include additional U.S. office locations, with timelines to be disclosed soon.
Planning for international employees will also begin next year, according to the company.
The move comes as several tech firms, including Amazon, scale back remote work allowances and push for in-office presence. Microsoft said the phased approach aims to balance employee flexibility with the benefits of in-person collaboration.