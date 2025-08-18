Microsoft to end WFH flexibility, return-to-office plan begins 2026

Microsoft is set to significantly roll back its flexible work policies, requiring employees to be in the office at least three days a week starting in January 2026. This new mandate will primarily affect the company's large workforce near its Redmond headquarters.

The policy marks a departure from Microsoft's pandemic-era approach, which allowed many workers to split their time between home and the office. According to reports, some teams may face even stricter requirements, with executives having the authority to demand four or five in-person days. The company is expected to formally announce the change in September, giving employees several months to prepare.

While Microsoft will offer an exception process, the criteria for approval are currently unclear. The move aligns the company with other tech giants like Google and Meta, which have also tightened their remote work rules.

The timing is notable, as it follows a year of significant layoffs and comes amid reports of low employee morale, despite Microsoft's strong quarterly profits. The new policy has led some industry observers and employees to label it a "stealth layoff," suggesting it may be a way to encourage departures without formal terminations. This presents a complex situation for Microsoft, which has long promoted its software as essential for remote collaboration.