Mirum India wins digital mandate for ibis Hotels

Mirum India, a VML company, has won the digital mandate for ibis Hotels, a brand under the Accor group. Under this mandate, Mirum India will be the digital and social media agency of record (AOR) for ibis Hotels.

ibis Hotels aims to strengthen its position in the market by reaching out to its audience more effectively through digital channels. With a focus on building a community for the brand on the digital front, Mirum India will play a strategic role in creating awareness and driving top-of-the-mind-recall for the brand.

Commenting on the partnership, Animesh Kumar, Commercial head - ibis & ibis Styles India, shared, “The partnership with Mirum India, marks a strategic move for ibis Hotels in our journey to reinforce our digital presence and connect more deeply with our audience. As we embark on this journey, we're committed to leveraging innovative digital strategies not only to amplify our presence but also to cultivate a vibrant digital community. Together with Mirum India, we aim to create immersive experiences that resonate with our guests, fostering lasting connections, and enhancing the essence of ibis Hotels.”

Mirum India will play an important role in amplifying ibis Hotels' digital presence through strategic planning, media, production, and execution of comprehensive digital marketing campaigns.

Mihir Karkare, Managing Director, Mirum India, expressed his excitement about the new partnership, "If we look at the recent stats, domestic tourism is expected to bounce back to the pre-pandemic levels by 2024–25, with foreign tourist arrivals increasing by 435% over the next three years. With the opportunity that it presents for the Indian tourism sector, I believe this partnership couldn't have happened at a better time. The team is fueled with determination to elevate ibis Hotels' digital presence to even greater heights. Together, we're set to create a captivating digital landscape that will enable ibis Hotels to foster deeper connections with its audience and build brand loyalty."