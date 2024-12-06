Myntra rolls out M-Now to join qcomm bandwagon for fashion deliveries in Bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT
Myntra, the Walmart-owned online retailer, has launched its rapid delivery service, M-Now. As per the company, M-Now will deliver clothes and accessories within 30 minutes to customers in Bengaluru.
This move marks Myntra's entry into the growing quick commerce sector, following the success of similar services like Zomato's Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto, which have transformed consumer buying habits with ultra-fast deliveries.
Unlike many quick commerce companies that impose additional convenience fees for faster deliveries, Myntra has stated that it will not charge customers extra for M-Now orders at this stage.
CEO Nandita Sinha explained to Moneycontrol in an interview that Myntra is focusing on the initial launch and will adapt pricing strategies based on customer preferences and demand in the future. "We're in the early stages and will assess how customers respond to the selection, convenience, and the kinds of brands they prefer," she said.
Myntra has partnered with third-party providers who operate dark stores to fulfill these speedy deliveries. The company is not looking for exclusive deals with these partners, preferring flexibility as it continues to explore the logistics and requirements for expanding its services. Sinha emphasized that Myntra’s approach focuses on meeting the logistics needs rather than locking into exclusive agreements.
The M-Now service is currently available in Bengaluru, with plans to expand to cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Pune in the coming months. Myntra also aims to increase its product offerings on M-Now from 10,000 to 1,00,000 items as it grows, collaborating with brand stores alongside dark stores to widen the assortment.