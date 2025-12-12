Flipkart Minutes posts 16X order surge in H2 2025 as Gen-Z drives adoption

Flipkart’s quick-commerce vertical, Minutes, recorded a 16-fold surge in orders in the second half of 2025, driven by a sharp rise in demand from Gen-Z consumers and expanding operations across smaller cities. The platform also clocked over 53 million unique visitors during the same period, the company said.

High-value categories such as gems and jewellery, premium electronics, home décor and mobile phones reported the strongest uptick, with demand rising nearly 10X in H2 compared to H1 2025. Fresh produce continued to be the biggest traffic driver—fruits and vegetables accounted for 45% of every basket, emerging as a powerful hook for customer adoption.

Flipkart Minutes also reported strong retention, with over 6 lakh customers placing a repeat order within seven days of their previous purchase.

The service is now operational in major metros including Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Kanpur, Patna and Guwahati, among others. In 2025 alone, the company launched in 30 new cities, with a sharper focus on tier-2 and tier-3 markets such as Mohali, Hajipur, Arrah, Bihar Sharif, Rohtak, Asansol, Durgapur, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Muzaffarpur and Sonipat.

Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President and Head of Supply Chain, Customer Experience, Re-Commerce and Minutes, said the platform’s rapid growth was driven by its technology-led supply chain and a strong partner ecosystem. “Flipkart’s robust operational capabilities have delivered reliability at scale, earning the deep trust of our customers. We’ve seen phenomenal engagement, with repeat businesses confirming the critical role Minutes now plays in their lives,” he said.

Fresh produce sourcing has been strengthened through Samarth Krishi, under which Minutes procures fruits and vegetables directly from over 2,000 farmers, enabling a direct farm-to-home model that enhances freshness and affordability. Prices for fresh produce on the platform start at Rs 9, the company said.

