Nestlé India Q2: Profit down 17%; Maggi, KitKat, Nescafé drive double-digit growth

Nestlé India Limited on Thursday announced its results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, reporting a net profit of Rs 743 crore, down 17.3% year-on-year from Rs 899 crore in the same period last year.
On a sequential basis, however, the company’s profit rose 15% from Rs 646.5 crore in Q1 FY26.
The maker of Maggi, KitKat, and Nescafé reported a 10.4% rise in total income to Rs 5,645.2 crore, while revenue from operations stood at Rs 5,643.6 crore for the quarter.
Manish Tiwary, who took charge as Chairman and Managing Director during the quarter, said three out of four product groups delivered strong, volume-led double-digit growth.
Commenting on the recent GST rate revision, Tiwary added that the move is expected to stimulate consumption, drive affordability, and support overall FMCG sector growth.
Nestlé’s confectionery segment grew at a double-digit rate, led by KitKat, which remained the largest growth driver and gained market share. Munch and Milkybar also reported strong double-digit growth.
The Powdered and Liquid Beverages category delivered another quarter of robust performance, with Nescafé leading the coffee segment in both market share and household penetration.
The Prepared Dishes and Cooking Aids category, led by Maggi Noodles, saw double-digit value and volume growth, supported by strong consumer demand.
Nestlé’s Out-of-Home (OOH) business, Nestlé Professional, continued its double-digit growth trajectory, driven by festive demand, thematic activations, and new launches such as KitKat Delights and Maggi Double Masala.
The company also announced the launch of a new Maggi Noodles production line at its Sanand factory in Gujarat, reinforcing its commitment to capacity expansion and local manufacturing.